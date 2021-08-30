Watchman Group Inc. Sells 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.77. 68,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

