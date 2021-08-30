Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 530,118 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.17. 10,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

