Watchman Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 76,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

