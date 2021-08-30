Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

OMCL traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.26. 3,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

