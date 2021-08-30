WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 211,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 364,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,750,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $163.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $487.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

