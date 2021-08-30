WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 331 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.50. 551,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

