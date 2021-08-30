WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 11,328 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,100,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 743,484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

