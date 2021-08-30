WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.14 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.