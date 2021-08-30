WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $15.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,521,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,174,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after buying an additional 391,068 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after buying an additional 1,267,669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $76.79 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.