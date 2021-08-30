WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $139.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

