WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

