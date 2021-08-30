WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 95 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $330.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

