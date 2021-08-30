WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.20% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $35,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

NYSE J traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 284,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

