Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $70,191.94 and approximately $17,330.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.