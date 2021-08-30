Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

