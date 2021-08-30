Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.