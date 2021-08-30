Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.68. 123,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.72. The firm has a market cap of $449.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

