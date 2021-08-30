Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 81.2% in August

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the July 29th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.14. 2,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

