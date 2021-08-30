Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

VIRT opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.41. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

