VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.44% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.69. 5,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,258. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.