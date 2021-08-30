Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,178 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 64,104 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $37,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

