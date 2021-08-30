Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of STAG Industrial worth $37,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.