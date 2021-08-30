Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 224,060 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,560 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of People’s United Financial worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.62 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

