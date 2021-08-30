Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 128,475 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $38,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WesBanco by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

