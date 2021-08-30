Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 16,841 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $266.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

