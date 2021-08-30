Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.69. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.