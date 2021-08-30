Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $170.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

