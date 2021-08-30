Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $260.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

