Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 7,235 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 68.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 319,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $51.60 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.