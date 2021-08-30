Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VRNS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.15.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
