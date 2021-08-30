Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 272,919 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Varonis Systems by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

