Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.16. 60,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

