Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $56,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $142.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

