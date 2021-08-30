Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Decreased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 380,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $106.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

