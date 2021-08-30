Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Eq LLC

Eq LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 107,986 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.75. 17,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.79.

