Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,874 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $403,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.76. 2,805,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,945. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

