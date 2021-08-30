Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.55. 215,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

