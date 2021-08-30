Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,648. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $114.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

