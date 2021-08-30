Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $3,636,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.68. 64,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

