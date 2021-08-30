Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Fagan Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,211. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

