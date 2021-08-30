Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $304.27 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $304.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.