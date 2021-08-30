Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $306.07

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $306.07 and last traded at $305.78, with a volume of 4268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

