Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 475,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

