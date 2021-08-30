Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85.

