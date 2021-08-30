Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 251,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 144,076 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,808,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 588,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 409,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 254,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.