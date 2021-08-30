VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after buying an additional 186,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,600,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $68.01 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.77.

