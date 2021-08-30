VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Stock Position Lowered by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 0.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock remained flat at $$25.44 during trading hours on Friday. 65,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

