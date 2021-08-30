Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,937 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 611,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

