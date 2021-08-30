Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 79,740 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 88,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$53.50 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,711. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

