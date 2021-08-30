Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $29.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,967 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. 1,203,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

