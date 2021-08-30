Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,755 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 494,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.